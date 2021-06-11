The great value rotation in the stock market could be over already as investors embrace tech again

Traders working at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), on May 19, 2021. NYSE

Is the great value rotation over? The S&P 500 is at an historic high, but investors who earlier this year overweighted their portfolios into reopening stocks like Caterpillar and banks, and away from tech and other growth stocks, appear to be rethinking that strategy. Many of the companies associated with the "reopening" trade topped out in April or early May:

Cyclical Stocks Cyclical stocks % off 52-week highs Whirlpool 14% United Rentals 14% Deere 15% Caterpillar 8%

Materials Materials stocks from 52-week highs Vulcan Materials 11% CF Industries 6% Martin Marietta 8%

Homebuilding and Home Improvement Homebuilding/home improvement from 52-week highs Mohawk 18% Lennar 18% DR Horton 18% Pulte 16%

Now, a final leg of the so-called "value" trade is also cracking this week: banks.

Banks down this week Banks this week Regions Financial down 6% Huntington Bancshares down 7% Zions Bancorporation down 5% KeyCorp down 5% Bank of America down 4% JPMorgan down 3%

Investors instead have begun rotating back into old-school growth stocks. Thursday saw new highs in Cisco, Alphabet, and IBM but perhaps more importantly formerly deeply out of favor speculative growth stocks, many of them associated with Cathie Wood's ARK funds, have begun rebounding:

Speculative Tech Speculative Tech Since May 12 Zoom Video up 15% Roku up 11% Shopify up 11% Spotify up 8% Teladoc up 6%

The changing market narrative

What's going on? The market narrative is changing. The narrative in the first quarter was that the reopening would be very strong, bond yields would move up, and inflation may be an issue later in the year. This was only partially correct. The reopening has been strong, but bond yields have come down, not up, as investors have come to believe: 1) that inflation and supply chain issues may indeed be "transitory," or temporary, as the Federal Reserve has insisted, and 2) that the second and third quarter is the top in earnings and economic growth. "The value trade is unwinding, and the growth bulls are winning," Alec Young, chief investment officer at Tactical Alpha, told me. "Bond yields are a proxy on the growth outlook," he told me, noting that bond investors see moderating inflation and a slower rate of growth (though still positive) in the second half of the year. The result: Investors are staying in the market, but they are rotating into defensives (health care) and growth (technology). Formerly crowded trades like cyclicals and banks that are associated with the "value trade" are now retreating.