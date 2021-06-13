Biden says U.S. is 'back at the table' following G-7 summit

U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the conflict in the Middle East from the White House on May 20, 2021 in Washington, DC.

President Joe Biden on Sunday said the U.S. has made progress in re-establishing its credibility on the world stage following a three-day summit of the Group of Seven wealthy nations.

"We just wrapped up what has been an extraordinary and collaborative and production meeting of the G7," Biden said during a press conference on the final day of the summit from the U.K's southwest county of Cornwall.

"Everyone at the table understood and understands both the seriousness and the challenges that we're up against and the responsibility of our proud democracies to step up and deliver for the rest of the world," the president said.

The leaders gathered over the weekend to discuss shared challenges and map potential paths forward, with climate change, the economy, the coronavirus pandemic, technology and geopolitics as the biggest talking points. It was the first in-person G-7 summit in nearly two years.

Biden said Sunday that leaders were enthusiastic that the U.S. was "back at the table" to work together to address global challenges.

"The lack of participation in the past and full engagement was noticed significantly, not only by the leaders of those countries but by the people in the G-7 countries," the president said. "America is back in the business of leading the world alongside nations who share our most deeply held values."