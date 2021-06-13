Israel bet banks billions for venture firm Insight as Monday.com and WalkMe go public

In April, Insight Partners' Jeff Horing hopped on a flight to Israel for a breakfast with tech CEOs. It was also an opportunity to pay a visit to his firm's first international office, which had opened less than two years before.

Now, CEOs from two of those companies are visiting him in New York. They're actually coming to ring the bell on the Nasdaq, as Israel's high-growth companies line up to hit the public markets.

Last week, collaboration software-as-a-service (SaaS) vendor Monday.com held its IPO and closed on Friday with a market cap of $8.2 billion. This week, fellow Israeli software company WalkMe, whose technology is designed to simplify enterprise software and applications, is scheduled to go public with a valuation of up to $2.6 billion

Insight is the biggest investor in both. The firm owns a 43% stake in Monday.com and controls 32% of WalkMe. Its combined ownership in the two companies is currently worth about $3.9 billion.

"For a long time, Israel has been the start-up hub, a hive of activity," Horing wrote in an email, in response to written questions. "But these start-ups are scaling successfully at a more rapid pace."

Money is flooding into Israeli tech. The country's start-ups raised $5.37 billion in the first quarter, more than double the amount a year earlier and 89% above the fourth quarter, which was a record period, according to a report from IVC and law firm Meitar.

Game developer Playtika, based in Herzliya, went public in January and has a market cap of $10.6 billion, making it the fourth most-valuable publicly traded tech company in Israel, according to FactSet. Monday.com ranks fifth and WalkMe is poised to crack the top 10.