SINGAPORE — Shares in Japan were set for a positive start on Monday, with multiple major Asia-Pacific markets closed for holidays.

The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 29,105 while its counterpart in Osaka was at 29,020. That compared against the Nikkei 225's last close at 28,948.73.

Looking ahead, Japan's industrial production data for April is expected at 12:30 p.m. HK/SIN on Monday.

Markets in Australia, mainland China and Hong Kong are closed on Monday for holidays.