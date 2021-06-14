- Japan's industrial production data for April is expected at 12:30 p.m. HK/SIN on Monday.
- Markets in Australia, mainland China and Hong Kong are closed on Monday for holidays.
SINGAPORE — Shares in Japan were set for a positive start on Monday, with multiple major Asia-Pacific markets closed for holidays.
The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 29,105 while its counterpart in Osaka was at 29,020. That compared against the Nikkei 225's last close at 28,948.73.
Looking ahead, Japan's industrial production data for April is expected at 12:30 p.m. HK/SIN on Monday.
Markets in Australia, mainland China and Hong Kong are closed on Monday for holidays.
Currencies
The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, was at 90.504 following a recent climb past the 90.3 level.
The Japanese yen traded at 109.71 per dollar, weaker than levels below 109.5 seen against the greenback last week. The Australian dollar changed hands at $0.7709 after falling from above $0.774 late last week.
Here's a look at what's on tap:
- Japan: Industrial production data for April at 12:30 p.m. HK/SIN