CNBC Pro

Raymond James upgrades Chipotle to strong buy after menu price hikes

Jesse Pound@jesserpound
Share
Customers order from a Chipotle restaurant at the King of Prussia Mall in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania.
Mark Makela | Reuters

Chipotle Mexican Grill's higher menu prices won't scare away customers and will lead to better results in the quarters ahead, according to Raymond James.

The company announced last week that it had hiked menu prices 4% to cover rising wages. Chipotle has also said it will raise its average hourly wage to $15 per hour by the end of June.

Raymond James analyst Brian Vaccaro upgraded the restaurant stock to strong buy from outperform, saying that the company has room to raise prices and the move will boost its financial results.

More In Street Calls

CNBC ProGoldman Sachs: These renewable energy stocks are set for ‘unprecedented growth’
Lucy Handley6 hours ago
CNBC ProBank of America names the ‘cheaper’, ‘higher quality’ tech stocks to buy right now
Lucy Handley
CNBC ProEnergy may be the hottest sector this year, but investors are shunning these stocks
Pippa Stevens
Read More