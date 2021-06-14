G-7 wants to rival China’s Belt and Road plan — but it won't stop Beijing, expert says

Wealthy nations in the Group of Seven have agreed to set up an infrastructure plan to compete with China's Belt and Road Initiative — but that won't stop Beijing's massive program, an expert on global economic governance said Monday.

Leaders from the G-7 nations met at a three-day summit in southwest England that ended Sunday — their first face-to-face meeting in two years. The group's infrastructure plan is part of a broad collective pushback against China on issues ranging from human rights abuses to non-market practices that undermine fair competition.

"This isn't really intended to stop Belt and Road. But I think the G-7 is signaling that they want to offer an alternative which really revolves around two big things that these countries offer," said Matthew Goodman, senior vice president for economics at Washington D.C.-based think tank Center for Strategic and International Studies.

The Belt and Road Initiative is China's ambitious program to build physical and digital infrastructure to connect hundreds of countries from Asia to the Middle East, Africa and Europe. Critics consider it Chinese President Xi Jinping's signature foreign policy to expand his country's global influence.

Goodman, who's also the Simon Chair in political economy at CSIS, told CNBC's "Squawk Box Asia" that the G-7 could make a "significant contribution" in closing the world's infrastructure gap by channeling investments into developing countries.