Goldman Sachs: These renewable energy stocks are set for ‘unprecedented growth’

Lucy Handley@lucyhandley
Analysts at Goldman Sachs have named a number of renewable energy companies that are set for "unprecedented growth" and said now is the time to invest.

"Many renewables are down more than 20% from their peak," the analysts wrote in a research note on June 8, adding that their stock picks provide an attractive entry point into "clean" energy.

Government funding, regulatory support and cash flowing into so-called ESG funds — those that take environmental, social and governance factors into account — are now set to boost the performance of renewable energy stocks, the bank said.

"We think companies exposed to the energy transition are likely to deliver unprecedented growth over the coming decades," they added.

U.S. and global firms in Goldman's Global Renewable Energy basket include:

