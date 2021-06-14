How this billionaire family business wants to become a better corporate citizen

A combination of a delicate natural environment and increasing poverty is encouraging the son of a billionaire business founder to improve their company's sustainable and social efforts.

Property group Alliance Global is based in the Philippines, which — being an archipelago of more than 7,000 islands — is particularly susceptible to the effects of climate change, as CEO Kevin Tan described.

"We're located in a very unique and rather precarious geographic location," Tan said. "Every year, we experience several calamities, ranging from simple tropical depressions to typhoons to even prolonged droughts and dry spells … In recent years, we have actually seen these occurrences happen more frequently, and with a much higher ferocity," he added.

Founded by Tan's father Andrew Tan in 1993, Alliance Global operates in real estate, hospitality and food, with assets including casino and hotel complex Resorts World Manila, and the world's largest brandy distiller, Emperador. It is also the main McDonald's franchise holder in the Philippines, via its Golden Arches Development Corporation.

Alongside this, the country has a poverty problem: The World Bank estimates that there will have been 2 million more poor Filipinos in 2020 than there were in 2018 due to the coronavirus pandemic, per a June report — the country has a total population of 108 million.

And according to Tan, a shifting population is also putting pressure on resources. "(There is an) uneven sort of distribution of population growth towards the urban centers versus the rural centers of our country. And … it poses several challenges — among them is really this unequal distribution of economic opportunities," he said.

The Philippines' environmental and economic issues spurred Alliance Global to identify two goals: becoming carbon neutral by 2035 and creating 5 million jobs, either directly or indirectly, by the same date. "We decided we wanted to be … better corporate citizens," Tan said. However, the pandemic meant that the firm extended its deadline for both from 2030. "Nothing could have prepared us for this. I have to admit, yes, of course we had to step back a bit, because we were on survivor mode for the most part of last year and even until today, we've had to recalibrate our entire business model. We've had to … reduce our costs," Tan explained.