Wall Street analysts are split on what's next for Oatly's stock

Jesse Pound@jesserpound
A carton of Oatly brand oat milk is arranged for a photograph in the Brooklyn borough of New York, U.S., on Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020.
Gabby Jones | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Oatly has been on a tear over the past three weeks, but Wall Street analysts are divided about whether investors should jump in now.

The alternative milk stock has been one of the hottest plays for investors since its IPO last month. After being priced at $17 per share, the stock has jumped nearly 70% to $28.73 per share.

However, some of the biggest investment firms are tepid on the stock after that strong start. A slate of initiations on Monday showed that Wall Street is split on how Oatly should be valued.

