Counselor to the President Steve Ricchetti (C) gestures after playing a round of golf with US President Joe Biden at Wilmington Country Club in Wilmington, Delaware on April 17, 2021.

The son of one of President Joe Biden's most important White House advisors just landed a job at the Treasury Department.

The Treasury Department said Monday that J.J. Ricchetti, the son of White House counselor and longtime Biden confidant Steve Ricchetti, would be a special assistant in the office of legislative affairs.

The announcement gave no details on what the role would entail, nor did it refer to whom J.J. Ricchetti is related. It only says that he graduated from the University of Pennsylvania last year with a bachelor's degree in political science.

A Biden White House official, who declined to be named in order to speak on the matter, said the administration hired Ricchetti's son after he volunteered on the campaign. Because the post is an entry level position at Treasury, the official stressed that it would not involve collaborating with senior White House officials.

The Friars Senior Society of the University of Pennsylvania lists J.J. Ricchetti under the graduate class of 2020. In an interview with the Friars' website, J.J. Ricchetti touts a quote from his mother, Amy, as one of his favorite quotes. Amy Ricchetti is Steve Ricchetti's wife.

Steve Ricchetti is a key advisor for Biden on his $2 trillion infrastructure reform proposal, and remains a point of contact for members of Congress on the issue.

Then there are the pictures on Steve Ricchetti's Facebook page showing the younger J.J. Ricchetti in family photos. "Im a mini," J.J. Ricchetti's comment reads on one of the old Facebook photos from 2011.

There was no indication that Steve Ricchetti helped his son nab the job.

A 2016 Congressional Research Service analysis highlights the hurdles White House and administration officials have to go through in order to avoid accusations of nepotism.

"The federal anti-nepotism statute applies to all public officials (including the President and Members of Congress) in all three branches of the federal government," the report says. "Such officials are barred from appointing, hiring, or promoting – or advocating for the appointment, hiring, or promotion of – a specific class of relatives to a civilian position in the agency in which that official serves or over which the official exercises authority."

Walter Shaub, the former director of the Office of Government Ethics under former Presidents Barack Obama and, for a short time, Donald Trump, expressed displeasure at Treasury's Ricchetti hire.