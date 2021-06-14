Treasury yields rise slightly as investors gear up for Fed meeting

Treasury yields rose slightly on Monday morning, with investors gearing up for the Federal Reserve's two-day policy meeting this week. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note rose less than a basis point to 1.464% at 4:15 a.m. ET. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond climbed to 2.153%. Yields move inversely to prices.

Treasurys

The Federal Open Market Committee is due to meet on Tuesday and Wednesday to discuss policy. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell is then set to hold a press conference following the meeting at 2 p.m. ET on Wednesday. The Fed is expected to reiterate its commitment to easy monetary policy. However, investors will be watching to see if concerns about inflation will have any effect on its forecasts, particularly given last week's hotter-than-expected consumer price index reading for May.