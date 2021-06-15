A full rundown of what to expect from the Federal Reserve on Wednesday

U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speaks to reporters after the Federal Reserve cut interest rates in an emergency move designed to shield the world's largest economy from the impact of the coronavirus, during a news conference in Washington, March 3, 2020. Kevin Lamarque | Reuters

The Federal Reserve is not expected to take any policy actions after its two-day meeting this week, but it is likely to signal that it is thinking about them. Some economists expect the Fed to mention a coming tapering of its bond-buying program and give preliminary guidance on the discussion but not fully commit to tapering yet. The Fed will also release new economic forecasts, which it does quarterly. There's a chance it could pencil in an initial rate hike in 2023. In its previous forecast, there was no consensus for a rate hike among Fed officials though 2023. "I think the commentary and the press conference will be interesting. There's clearly a division on the board and among the Fed presidents about how strong the economy is, and whether it's time to start evolving the policy," said Rick Rieder, chief investment officer global fixed income at BlackRock. "How the chairman describes that is going to be very interesting. It's hard to say it's [going to be] hawkish because ... I think it's going from uber dovish to overly dovish." The Fed's two-day meeting ends Wednesday afternoon with the release of its usual statement and the quarterly projections. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell will then hold a press briefing.

Taper talk

At their last meeting, some Fed officials noted if the economy continued to make progress, it could be appropriate to begin discussing a plan for adjusting the pace of bond purchases, according to the meeting minutes. That discussion could begin this week, but only on a preliminary level, some economists say. The real details of the tapering of its $120 billion monthly purchases are expected to come later this year. Many economists expect the official discussion to be in late August, when the Fed meets in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, for its annual symposium. The Fed could then begin unwinding its bond buying at the end of this year or beginning of next, they say. "The message this week will likely be a heavy dose of "still a long way to go" sprinkled with concerns about upside risks to inflation. We do not expect the debate about tapering to be robust, but simply beginning the discussion and expressing concerns about the strong inflation impulse should carry hawkish overtones," Barclays economists said in a note.

Tapering the bond program is important because the beginning of the end of its so-called quantitative easing signals the Fed would be on the path to eventually tighten policy — or raise interest rates. The Fed began purchasing Treasurys and mortgage securities last year as a way to provide liquidity when the Covid pandemic shut the economy down. Once the Fed starts reducing the purchases, it could take months to be completed. When it reaches zero, the door would then be open for the Fed to raise interest rates. The Fed's easy policies have been credited with fueling the stock market's rally to repeated new highs and creating a robust environment for the housing market.

'Start talking about talking about it'

Powell could choose to bring up the tapering during his post-meeting press briefing, and he surely will be asked about it. "We're not expecting any major policy changes from the Fed. Most of it will be characterizations around tapering and what the Fed says about that, along with adjustments in the Fed's forecast," said Mark Cabana, head U.S. short rate strategy at Bank America. "On taper, we think they will start talking about talking about it. We anticipate Powell will reiterate that it is still some time away." But Goldman Sachs economists say it is too soon for the Fed to 'talk about talking about tapering' even though some Fed officials would like to begin the process. Officials at the core of the Fed - Governor Lael Brainard and New York Fed President John Williams - do not. "We think that Powell likely agrees with Governor Brainard and President Williams that the labor market has not yet come far enough. We continue to expect the first hint in August or September, followed by a formal announcement in December and the start of tapering at the beginning of next year," noted Goldman economists.

Hot inflation