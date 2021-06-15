SINGAPORE — Shares in Asia-Pacific looked set for a positive start Tuesday following overnight gains on Wall Street that sent the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite to record closing highs.

Futures pointed to a higher open for Japanese stocks. The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 29,305 while its counterpart in Osaka was at 29,240. That compared against the Nikkei 225's last close at 29,161.80.

Australian stocks also looked poised to rise, with the SPI futures contract at 7,368.0, as compared with the S&P/ASX 200's last close at 7,312.30.

Looking ahead, minutes from the Reserve Bank of Australia's June monetary policy meeting are set to be released at 9:30 a.m. HK/SIN.