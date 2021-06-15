CNBC Pro

Morgan Stanley downgrades industrial stock Fastenal, citing valuation at an all-time high

Jesse Pound@jesserpound
Share
Delivery trucks sit parked at loading docks outside the Fastenal distribution center in Jessup, Pennsylvania.
Luke Sharrett | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Investors should stay away from industrial supplier Fastenal while the company does an internal makeover, according to Morgan Stanley.

The company is altering its sales strategy, according to the investment firm, and its May sales results were down year over year. Its stock has gained 8% since the start of 2021.

Analyst Joshua Pokrzywinski downgraded the stock to underweight from equal weight, saying in a note to clients that the stock had limited upside due to a high valuation and execution risk as it continues the transition.

More In Street Calls

CNBC ProCiti upgrades Spirit Airlines to buy, says stock looks cheap after three months of weakness
Jesse Pound38 min ago
CNBC ProBank of America predicts Exxon will hike its dividend, shares will rise 45%
Pippa Stevensan hour ago
CNBC ProChina's Gen Z are set to spend big – analysts pick 3 stocks that could be winners
Evelyn Cheng6 hours ago
Read More