Price outweighs pandemic fears as Americans look to book travel again

Fifty-six percent of travelers told Discover they'll use contactless payment methods more often while on trips this year.

Most news about travel may have focused on health and safety since the pandemic hit over a year ago. However, cost and booking flexibility are now even more top of mind for Americans looking to finally get away again, according to Discover Financial Services.

The credit card company's latest annual travel survey, released Tuesday, finds that the 70% of consumers willing to travel again place price and flexibility ahead of the spread of Covid variants, infection rates at destinations or accommodations' cleanliness ratings when considering a trip. Additionally, 87% of those surveyed said cost was an important factor in booking, and 86% cited flexibility of cancellation policies.

More from Personal Finance:

Eager Americans head to Sun Belt cities and beaches for vacation

7 ways to save on travel this summer

Travel advisors share top theme park tips

Health and safety concerns, meanwhile, lagged priced, but not by much: 80%, meanwhile, pointed to news of Covid variants and/or the number of new infections at a destination, and 74% said they'd prioritize sanitization efforts when making an accommodations choice.

"It's clear consumers have a strong desire to travel again as we head into the summer months and the economic recovery continues," said Jacob Ayoub, vice president of consumer and competitive insights at Discover, in a statement. "We know travel trends and consumer needs are going to continue to shift, but it's important to note that, right now, U.S. consumers are considering costs, flexibility and the spread of Covid-19 while traveling."

The survey also addressed which Americans are traveling and why (see chart below).