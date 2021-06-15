Southwest Airlines flights briefly delayed again, a day after weather-service glitch

Southwest Airlines Boeing 737-7H4 takes off from Hollywood Burbank Airport on September 16, 2020 in Burbank, California.

Southwest Airlines operations were briefly disrupted Tuesday while at least one major airport told the carrier's customers to expect delays, a day after a technical problem with a weather-data supplier delayed hundreds of flights.

Southwest told customers who complained about check-in and flight delays that the carrier was experiencing "system issues."

"We are aware of system issues and are working quickly to resolve," Southwest said in a tweet. "We will share more info soon."

Hollywood Burbank Airport in California tweeted at 2:25 p.m. ET that the issue was resolved and that operations had resumed.

Denver International Airport earlier tweeted that Southwest was having a "network connectivity issue" and warned travelers that flight delays are likely.

The airline didn't immediately respond to a request for comment. The Federal Aviation Administration referred questions to the airline.

On Monday, 1,541 Southwest flights, about 41% of its schedule, were delayed according to flight-tracking site FlightAware.com. More than 700 Southwest flights were delayed on Tuesday, about a fifth of the carrier's schedule, according to the site.

The airline said its operations on were disrupted Monday evening after its "third-party weather provider experienced intermittent performance issues" but told employees on Tuesday that it was in "relatively good shape" as operations resumed.