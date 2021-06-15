Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Oracle, La-Z-Boy, Roblox & more

Facade with sign and logo at the La-Z-Boy furniture store in Pleasanton, California, April 16, 2018.

Check out the companies making headlines in after-hours trading Tuesday:

Oracle — Shares of the software company dipped more than 2% despite Oracle posting better-than-expected results for its fourth quarter. The company earned $1.54 per share, excluding items, on $11.23 billion in revenue. Analysts surveyed by Refinitiv were expecting the company to earn $1.31 per share on $11.04 billion in revenue.

La-Z-Boy — La-Z-Boy earned 87 cents during its fiscal fourth quarter, which was ahead of the 74 cents per share analysts polled by FactSet were expecting. The company's revenue came in at $519.5 million, which was also ahead of the expected $498.5 million. However, the stock dipped 2%.

Roblox — Shares of the company dipped more than 7% after Roblox said daily active users declined slightly in May. The online game platform company said it had 43 million daily active users during May. That's up 28% year over year, but down 1% from April's level.

H&R Block — The tax-preparation company's shares dipped 2% even after the release of better-than-expected quarterly numbers. H&R Block earned $5.16 per share excluding items, topping a FactSet estimate of $5.06 per share. Revenue came in at $2.33 billion, slightly ahead of the expected $2.32 billion. The company also said it will raise its dividend.