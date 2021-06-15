CNBC Pro

Here are Tuesday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Tesla, Eli Lilly, Amazon, Apple & more

Michael Bloom
Share
Key Points
  • JPMorgan reiterates Eli Lilly as a top pick.
  • Cowen names Boot Barn a top idea.
  • JPMorgan reiterates Amazon as a top pick.
  • Citi upgrades Spirit Airlines to buy from neutral.
  • Deutsche Bank reiterates its Air Products as buy.
  • Morgan Stanley downgrades Fastenal to underweight from equal weight.
  • Bank of America reiterates Exxon as buy.
  • Credit Suisse reiterates Coca-Cola as outperform.
  • Mizuho reiterates Tesla as buy.
  • HSBC reiterates Apple as hold.
The Eli Lilly logo is shown on one of the company's offices in San Diego, California, September 17, 2020.
Mike Blake | Reuters

Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Tuesday:

More In Street Calls

CNBC ProJPMorgan says buy Amazon as it's set to pass Walmart as the largest U.S. retailer next year
Jesse Poundan hour ago
CNBC ProMorgan Stanley downgrades industrial stock Fastenal, citing valuation at an all-time high
Jesse Pound2 hours ago
CNBC ProCiti upgrades Spirit Airlines to buy, says stock looks cheap after three months of weakness
Jesse Pound2 hours ago
Read More