Here are Tuesday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Tesla, Eli Lilly, Amazon, Apple & more

Key Points
- JPMorgan reiterates Eli Lilly as a top pick.
- Cowen names Boot Barn a top idea.
- JPMorgan reiterates Amazon as a top pick.
- Citi upgrades Spirit Airlines to buy from neutral.
- Deutsche Bank reiterates its Air Products as buy.
- Morgan Stanley downgrades Fastenal to underweight from equal weight.
- Bank of America reiterates Exxon as buy.
- Credit Suisse reiterates Coca-Cola as outperform.
- Mizuho reiterates Tesla as buy.
- HSBC reiterates Apple as hold.
The Eli Lilly logo is shown on one of the company's offices in San Diego, California, September 17, 2020.
Mike Blake | Reuters
Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Tuesday: