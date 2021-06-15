UK agrees post-Brexit trade deal with Australia

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson (R) elbow-bumps a greeting with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison (L) in the doorway of 10 Downing Street in London, United Kingdom on June 14, 2021.

The U.K. has agreed a free trade deal with Australia which it said marked a "new dawn" in its relationship with the country.

The deal — known as a Free Trade Agreement or FTA — means it will cost less for British businesses to sell products like cars, confectionery and Scotch whisky into Australia, the U.K. government said Tuesday.

The move will boost U.K. industries that employ 3.5 million people across the country, it added.

"Today marks a new dawn in the UK's relationship with Australia, underpinned by our shared history and common values," U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson said in a statement.

"Our new free-trade agreement opens fantastic opportunities for British businesses and consumers, as well as young people wanting the chance to work and live on the other side of the world."

The deal was flagged late Monday when Australia's minister for trade said Johnson and his Australian counterpart Scott Morrison had agreed the broad terms of the agreement over dinner in Downing Street in London.