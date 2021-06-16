SINGAPORE — Shares in Asia-Pacific looked set to trade lower at the Wednesday open as investors looked ahead to a number of data releases regionally as well as the U.S. Federal Reserve's interest rate decision.

Futures pointed to a lower open for Japanese stocks. The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 29,325 while its counterpart in Osaka was at 29,290. That compared against the Nikkei 225's last close at 29,441.30.

Australian stocks looked poised to start little changed, with the SPI futures contract at 7,377, against the S&P/ASX 200's last close at 7,379.50.

Looking ahead, Japan's trade data for May is expected to be out at 7:50 a.m. HK/SIN on Wednesday.

China is also set to announce economic data, including industrial production and retail sales for May, at 3:00 p.m. HK/SIN on Wednesday.