Biden vows to keep pressing Russia to release American prisoners

Former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan, who was detained and accused of espionage, holds a sign as he stands inside a defendants' cage during his verdict hearing in Moscow, Russia June 15, 2020.

President Joe Biden said he and Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the fate of U.S. citizens detained in Russia during the leaders' summit Wednesday in Geneva.

"To the family of the detained Americans, we discussed it and we are going to follow through with that discussion. I am not going to walk away on that," Biden said at the conclusion of a press conference.

During his press conference after the meeting, Putin gave no details about the potential prisoner swap but said that the discussions would continue.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken had said that potential prisoner swaps would be on the table for the Putin-Biden discussion. Blinken and other top officials joined Biden for meetings with their Russian counterparts.

In May, Blinken called on Moscow to release former U.S. Marines Paul Whelan and Trevor Reed, who are serving 16-year and 9-year prison sentences, respectively, according to a State Department readout of a conversation with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

Reed is a former U.S. Marine who was sentenced to nine years in a Russian prison last year after he was convicted of assaulting a police officer during a night out in Moscow. Whelan, also a former Marine, was arrested in 2018 on charges of acting as a spy for the United States. At the time he was arrested, Whelan was visiting Russia to attend a wedding, according to his brother David Whelan.

Both Whelan and Reed deny the charges against them.