Fed takes first steps toward tightening policy without setting off a major market panic

Jerome Powell, Chairman of the U.S. Federal Reserve, testifies before the Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis hearing in Washington, D.C., September 23, 2020.

The Federal Reserve's hawkish tone sent stocks lower and bond yields higher, but for now, the central bank has managed to inch closer toward tighter policy without triggering massive market angst.

Even so, concerns remain about whether inflation is really just fleeting, and whether the central bank can continue to manage the path away from its extraordinary policies smoothly.

The Fed surprised investors Wednesday by including two interest rate hikes in its economic forecast for 2023 after having none in its last forecast in March. But it did not give any time frame on how long it will be before it begins to trim its bond purchases.

"You've got an oil tanker. You've got to turn the wheel way before, and then the ship starts turning well down the way. That's what we saw," said Vincent Reinhart, chief economist at Mellon.