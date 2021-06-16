House passes bill to make Juneteenth a federal holiday, sending it to Biden

From left, Rep. Danny Davis, D-Ill., Sen. Ed Markey, D-Mass., Steve Williams, president of the National Juneteenth Observance Foundation, and Sen. Tina Smith, D-Minn., pose with the Juneteenth flag after their press conference at the Capitol on Wednesday, June 16, 2021. Bill Clark | CQ-Roll Call, Inc. | Getty Images

A bill that would establish a federal holiday on Juneteenth, marking the end of slavery in the United States, passed the House on Wednesday, paving the way for President Joe Biden to sign it into law. The bill sailed through Congress, passing the Senate by unanimous consent less than a day earlier. The House passed the legislation in a 415-14 vote, with only Republicans voting against it. "It's not often when you can stand on the floor of the House and use the terminology, 'I feel full,'" said Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, D-Texas, who sponsored the House version of the bill, after its passage. "Let us come together," Lee said. "We are here to serve, and there's more to come, in changing lives, for justice, equality and freedom. That is what happened today." The short bill will make Juneteenth National Independence Day the 12th legal public holiday.

Juneteenth, which falls on June 19, marks the date that the last enslaved African Americans were granted their freedom. On that day in 1865, Union soldiers led by Gen. Gordon Granger arrived in the coastal city of Galveston, Texas, to deliver General Order No. 3, officially ending slavery in the state. The final act of liberation came months after the Confederate Army's surrender ended the Civil War, and more than two years after President Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation. Lincoln was assassinated on April 15, 1865, two months before his proclamation made it to Texas.