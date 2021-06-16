How to schedule Slack messages when you're away from work

Golfer using his mobile on the course while carrying his clubs.

Slack recently began rolling out a new feature that lets you schedule messages. So, you can pretend you're working while you're putting out the ninth with messages ready to go out at certain times.

Or, you can use it for other things, like making sure you remind your team of an upcoming meeting in the morning before you log on for the day.

Slack said the feature, which was first spotted by The Verge, is just starting to roll out, which means you might not see it or be able to use it right away. But, if you do see it, here's what to do.