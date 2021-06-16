The IPO market has hit records this year. Here are the recent debuts to watch

It's been a record-breaking year for companies making their public debuts on Wall Street — and it's only June.

Low interest rates and a boom in special purpose acquisition companies, or SPACs, often referred to as blank-check companies, have accelerated the IPO and direct-listing craze this year. Some of the high-profile companies to go public include Bumble, Coupang, ThredUp, Squarespace and Coinbase.

Mark Newton, president of Newton Advisors, says the race to go to market reminds him of one particular period in time.

"It's really representative of a year typical to 1999," Newton told CNBC's "Trading Nation" on Wednesday. "In the whole '90s, we saw about 5,100 IPOs. In the last two decades we've seen about 2,100, but that's really started to accelerate in recent years."

Like in the late '90s, Newton says, the number of IPOs and the way in which large-cap IPOs have reduced appetite for smaller debuts could be a troubling sign.

"It represents a very frothy-type environment right now to think that we can bring forth all these IPOs when inflation is still a real problem with economic growth and we've seen over a 100% market rebound since last March," said Newton.

But, Newton does see one of the recent market debuts as having potential.

"I'd look at Coinbase, which is a stock that I think will have opportunity but still needs to go a little bit lower before it's truly technically appealing to me," he said, highlighting a 50% retracement from its post-IPO high as a technical sign it may be close to bottoming out.