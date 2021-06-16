Morgan Stanley says Exxon and Chevron shares will keep rallying as earnings top expectations

A sign is posted in front of a Chevron gas station on July 31, 2020 in Novato, California.

Chevron and Exxon Mobil should beat earnings estimates for the second quarter and see their shares continue to rise, according to Morgan Stanley.

The energy stocks have gained 31% and 56%, respectively, in 2021 as the U.S. economy has reopened and global oil prices have rebounded. WTI crude on Wednesday was above $72 a barrel.

Morgan Stanley analyst Devin McDermott projected that the two oil giants would post second-quarter earnings comfortably above consensus estimates, saying in a note to clients that the results should push future estimates up as well.