Social Security cost-of-living adjustment for 2022 could be higher based on rising consumer prices

Rising consumer costs have helped push the latest estimate for next year's Social Security cost-of-living adjustment to 5.3%.

Whether that will actually be the bump retirees see to their monthly checks in 2022 depends a lot on the economy, including whether the Federal Reserve decides to raise interest rates.

The 5.3% estimate was calculated by The Senior Citizens League, a non-partisan senior group, based on Consumer Price Index data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics through May.

If that amount were to go through, it would be the highest annual adjustment since 2009, when benefits saw a 5.8% boost.

In 2021, Social Security beneficiaries received a 1.3% increase to their monthly checks.

The Senior Citizens League previously estimated the COLA for 2022 could be 4.7%, based on data through April.

Social Security's annual cost-of-living adjustment is calculated from the Consumer Price Index for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers, or CPI-W. There is still four more months of data before the official estimate for next year is determined.

The month-to-month jump in The Senior Citizens League's estimate is due to rising costs caused by inflation, according to Mary Johnson, Social Security and Medicare policy analyst at the Senior Citizens League.

The price of gasoline saw the biggest hike, rising 56.2% from May 2020 to May 2021.

Used car and truck prices rose by 29.7% in that one-year period.