Southeast Asia's IPO market is 'still hot' — and Thailand appears to be leading the way

Signage for the Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) is displayed outside the bourse in Bangkok, Thailand, on Monday, Oct. 26, 2020.

Thailand could see a record number of IPOs this year, says Dealogic's Ken Fong.

Data shows it's been a standout in Southeast Asia's public listing space.

"Thailand is doing really well. It continues the good trend from last year," said Fong, head of equity capital market research for Asia-Pacific at Dealogic.

The deals so far this year have totaled $2.92 billion in value, according to Dealogic data.

With no reason for the current trend to stop, Thailand's IPO space now appears "on track to have a record year," the analyst added.

The Southeast Asian country usually sees about 30 public listings each year, and data showed most usually come in the latter half of the year, he told CNBC in a call. "Roughly 70-80% of the activity comes from Q4 and Q3 every year."