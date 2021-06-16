CNBC Pro

Stocks usually fall during Powell's press conference and Cramer thinks it may happen again

Yun Li@YunLi626
Share

Stocks tend to fall slightly when Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speaks during his post-decision press conferences, history shows. And CNBC's Jim Cramer believes we could be setting up for a similar performance, and possibly even worse.

Bespoke Investment Group looked at the intraday data and found the S&P 500 typically is higher going into the 2:30 p.m. ET press conference, but then, on average, turns lower when Powell's briefing begins. After the turn lower, the benchmark ends Powell press conference days lower by 2 basis points, according to Bespoke. (1 basis point is 0.01%)

"Powell taking the podium has been the equivalent of 'last call' at a bar," the firm said in a note.

More In Pro Insight

CNBC ProHere's a complete trader playbook for every outcome from the key Fed meeting
Yun Li
CNBC ProUBS: These stocks are ‘best positioned’ to benefit as the chip shortage drags on
Sam Shead
CNBC ProTom Lee is changing his view on which stocks may lead the market's next leg higher
Jesse Pound
Read More