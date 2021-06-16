Tripadvisor launches service that it says offers bigger discounts on hotels, flights

Tripadvisor announced Wednesday the launch of Tripadvisor Plus, a travel subscription service that will provide U.S. customers with access to travel savings and other perks.

The service is priced at $99 a year, and comes as many consumers are starting to travel again. U.S. airlines have already seen an increase in flight bookings for the summer, and the Transportation Security Administration recently screened more than 2 million people at U.S. airports, the most since the pandemic began early last year. The resurging demand is also resulting in higher fares.

Further increases in vaccination rates will likely spur travel even more. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than half of Americans have received at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, and the number of new daily Covid-19 infections is on the decline.

In a recent survey commissioned by data provider Cirium, 78% of respondents said they will travel this year, with about 40% planning trips this summer. The survey polled 2,140 adults from May 11 through May 17.

Tripadvisor's subscription service will includes discounts on many tickets, tours and attractions and personalized travel advice as well as discounted stays at more than 100,000 hotels around the world, the company said. Tripadvisor said it estimates the service will save members an average of $350 per stay, which means some members will be able to recoup their annual fee on their first trip.

Customers who sign up for the service will also receive a year of Hertz Five Star elite status, which will allow them to skip the counter, earn points toward free rentals, access upgrades and receive priority service at many airports. The subscription will also waive the young renter fee and provide subscribers with free child carseat rentals.