Here are Wednesday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Nike, Amazon, Netflix, FedEx, Coinbase & more

Key Points
- Morgan Stanley reiterates General Motors as overweight.
- Wolfe upgrades Norwegian, Royal Caribbean and Carnival to outperform from peer perform.
- Goldman Sachs initiates Maxr Technologies as buy.
- Stephens reiterates FedEx as overweight.
- Canaccord initiates Coinbase as buy.
- JPMorgan initiates Cleveland-Cliffs as overweight and transferred coverage of U.S. Steel as underweight.
- Morgan Stanley reiterates Nike as overweight.
- Rosenblatt initiates SoFi Technologies as a top pick.
- Mizuho initiates Squarespace as buy.
- Jefferies adds Amazon to the franchise picks list.
- Morgan Stanley reiterates Sunrun as overweight.
- Pivotal upgrades Dish to buy from hold.
- JPMorgan reiterates Netflix as overweight.
- JPMorgan reiterates Amazon as overweight.
- Bernstein initiates Sea as outperform.
- Morgan Stanley reiterates Exxon as a top pick.
The Nike logo is seen on the Nike store on February 22, 2021 in New York City.
John Smith | Corbis News | Getty Images
Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Wednesday: