Here are Wednesday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Nike, Amazon, Netflix, FedEx, Coinbase & more

Michael Bloom
  • Morgan Stanley reiterates General Motors as overweight.
  • Wolfe upgrades Norwegian, Royal Caribbean and Carnival to outperform from peer perform.
  • Goldman Sachs initiates Maxr Technologies as buy.
  • Stephens reiterates FedEx as overweight.
  • Canaccord initiates Coinbase as buy.
  • JPMorgan initiates Cleveland-Cliffs as overweight and transferred coverage of U.S. Steel as underweight.
  • Morgan Stanley reiterates Nike as overweight.
  • Rosenblatt initiates SoFi Technologies as a top pick.
  • Mizuho initiates Squarespace as buy.
  • Jefferies adds Amazon to the franchise picks list.
  • Morgan Stanley reiterates Sunrun as overweight.
  • Pivotal upgrades Dish to buy from hold.
  • JPMorgan reiterates Netflix as overweight.
  • JPMorgan reiterates Amazon as overweight.
  • Bernstein initiates Sea as outperform.
  • Morgan Stanley reiterates Exxon as a top pick.
The Nike logo is seen on the Nike store on February 22, 2021 in New York City.
John Smith | Corbis News | Getty Images

Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Wednesday:

