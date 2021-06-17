CNBC Pro

CNBC’s Halftime Report traders answer your questions on Freeport-McMoRan, Roblox and Delta

Maggie Fitzgerald@mkmfitzgerald
Freeport-McMoRan oil and gas drilling in Los Angeles, part of Freeport-McMoRan Copper & Gold Inc.
CNBC's "Halftime Report" is bringing its segment "Ask Halftime" to CNBC Pro.

The contributors answered questions from CNBC Pro subscribers, including whether to buy the dip in Freeport-McMoRan, what the future is for gaming company Roblox and what a long-term strategy is for Delta Air Lines.

Despite a drop of more than 5% for the stock on Thursday amid a breakdown in commodity prices, Freeport-McMoRan will be a "major component in [electric vehicles]," according to Stephen Weiss, chief investment officer of Short Hills Capital Partners.

Ark Invest's Cathie Wood purchased 134,250 shares of Roblox in the ARK Next Generation Internet exchange-traded fund on Wednesday, her firm said. The position was worth roughly $11.1 million based on the stock's closing price of $82.59 per share.

VIDEO02:55
