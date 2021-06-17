The fast-spreading delta Covid variant could have different symptoms, experts say

Visoot Uthairam | Moment | Getty Images

The Covid-19 delta variant originally discovered in India is now spreading around the world, becoming the dominant strain in some countries, such as the U.K., and likely to become so in others, like the U.S. On Wednesday, the World Health Organization said the variant had been detected in more than 80 countries and it continues to mutate as it spreads. The variant now makes up 10% of all new cases in the United States, up from 6% last week. Studies have shown the variant is even more transmissible than other variants. Scientists have warned that the data suggests the delta variant is 60% more transmissible than the "alpha" variant (previously known as the U.K. or Kent variant which was itself a much more transmissible than the original version of the virus) and is more likely to lead to hospitalizations, as has been seen in countries like the U.K. WHO officials said Wednesday there were reports that the delta variant also causes more severe symptoms, but that more research is needed to confirm those conclusions. Still, there are signs that the delta variant could provoke different symptoms than the ones we've been advised to look out for when it comes to Covid-19.

What to watch out for?

Throughout the pandemic, governments around the world have warned that the main symptoms of Covid-19 are a fever, persistent cough and loss of taste or smell with some domestic variations and additions as we've learned more about the virus. The CDC's updated list of symptoms, for example, includes fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, a sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting and diarrhea as possible symptoms of infection. There there are of course the millions of people who have had Covid-19 with no symptoms at all with the extent of asymptomatic transmission still being investigated by scientists. But the delta variant appears to be provoking a different range of symptoms, according to experts. Tim Spector, a professor of genetic epidemiology at King's College London, runs the Zoe Covid Symptom study, an ongoing U.K.-based study which enables the public to enter their Covid symptoms on an app when enables scientists to then analyze the data. "Covid is also acting differently now," Spector noted in a YouTube briefing last week. "It's more like a bad cold in this younger population and people don't realize that and that hasn't come across in any of the government information." "Since the start of May, we have been looking at the top symptoms in the app users and they are not the same as they were," he said. "The number one symptom is headache, then followed by sore throat, runny nose and fever." More "traditional" Covid symptoms such as a cough and loss of smell were much rarer now he said, with younger people experiencing much more of a bad cold or "funny off feeling." The alpha variant first discovered in the U.K. highlighted the emergence of a wider set of symptoms. A study of over a million people in England within the REACT study (which tracks community transmission of the virus in England) that was carried out between June 2020 and January 2021 — and hence over a period of time in which the alpha variant spread and became dominant — revealed additional symptoms that were linked with having the coronavirus including chills, loss of appetite, headache and muscle aches, in addition to the 'classic" symptoms.

Variant of concern