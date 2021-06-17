Sen. Warren presses major pharma trade group on efforts to block Covid vaccine patent waivers

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., conducts a news conference outside the Capitol to reintroduce the Universal Child Care and Early Learning Act, on Tuesday, April 27, 2021.

Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren is pressing the CEO of a major pharmaceutical trade group on its lobbying efforts against a proposal to waive intellectual property rights for Covid-19 vaccines to help boost production of the shots for poorer nations.

Warren and other lawmakers asked how much money the trade group and its member companies spent this year lobbying Congress and White House officials in opposition to the waiver, which would remove obstacles to ramping up the production of vaccines in developing countries, in a letter sent Wednesday to PhRMA CEO Stephen Ubl that was obtained by CNBC.

The Biden administration said in early May it would support waiving the World Trade Organization's Trade Related Intellectual Property Rights (TRIPs) agreement. The Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America, whose members include Covid vaccine makers AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson, is trying to block the waiver.

Removing patent protections on Covid vaccines would allow other drug companies to manufacture the life-saving shots. Drugmakers worry that could set a precedent for future products and end their lucrative monopolies over sales of their new medicines.

Warren also asked the trade group about its attempts to block a bill from House Democrats that would allow Medicare to negotiate directly with manufactures for lower drug prices.