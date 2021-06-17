Former Iranian president lashes out over election process, demands U.S. stops 'meddling' in Middle East

The flag of Iran is seen in front of the building of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Headquarters ahead of a press conference by Rafael Grossi, Director General of the IAEA, about the agency's monitoring of Iran's nuclear energy program on May 24, 2021 in Vienna, Austria.

As Iran prepares to head to the polls on Friday, the country's former president has called out the U.S. for meddling in the Middle East.

In a wide ranging interview with CNBC ahead of the vote, Mahmoud Ahmadinejad said the 2015 nuclear deal caused "more problems than it resolved" and cast doubt on the legitimacy of his country's election.

"Any decision that prevents the people from influencing the outcome is against the spirit of the revolution and the constitution," Iran's former President Ahmadinejad told CNBC.

The comments come after the former president's candidacy was rejected by Iran's Guardian Council, the vetting body of supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. The move essentially barred him from running in the 2021 election.

"I made it clear on the day that I announced my candidacy that I will not participate in the elections if the will of millions of people is denied for no legitimate reason, like it has been in the past," Ahmadinejad said about the decision to exclude him.

A field of more than 600 candidates was narrowed to just five on Thursday. The presidential race is now seen as a contest between the moderate former central bank chief, Abdolnaser Hemmati, and the hardline judiciary chief, Ebrahim Raisi.

Analysts say Raisi is the "clear frontrunner," with the highest name recognition among the candidates. Raisi served four decades in Iran's judiciary, and ran but lost to Rouhani in the 2017 election.

Ahmadinejad's two terms between 2005 and 2013 were marked by fiery exchanges, with him lashing out repeatedly over U.S. policy in the region, Iran's nuclear ambitions and Israel.

The former leader told CNBC that any change in leadership will have implications for already strained relations between the United States and Iran, which are negotiating to free a crippled Iranian economy from sanctions in exchange for new limits on its controversial nuclear program.