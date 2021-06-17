Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Adobe, Fox, Carnival and more

Adobe — Shares of the digital cloud giant rose nearly 3% after it reported quarterly earnings of $3.03 per share. That figure beat analysts' expectations by 22 cents, according to Refinitiv. The company also brought in $3.84 billion in revenue, topping estimates of $3.73 billion.

Fox Corp — The media giant's stock rose more than 1% following an announcement that the company is adding $2 billion to its stock repurchase plan. The increase brings the company's total stock repurchase authorization to $4 billion. More than $1.56 billion of it has been completed to date, the company said in a release.

Smith & Wesson Brands — The firearms manufacturer saw its shares rise 3% after releasing its quarterly earnings. The company beat analysts' earnings estimates by 69 cents at $1.71 per share, according to Refinitiv. It also topped revenue estimates of $259.8 million with $322.9 million in the fourth quarter. The company also raised its dividend by 60% and authorized a $50 million stock buyback.

Carnival Corp — The cruise company saw its stock tick up less than 1% shortly after its subsidiary, Princess Cruises, announced it would resume services from Los Angeles, San Francisco and Fort Lauderdale this fall. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention eased its stance on travel safety for vaccinated passengers Wednesday.