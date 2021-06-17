CNBC Pro

Here are Thursday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Netflix, Royal Caribbean, Disney & more

Michael Bloom
Key Points
  • Cowen names Farfetch a top conviction stock.
  • JPMorgan reiterates Disney as overweight.
  • Guggenheim downgrades Honest Company to neutral from buy.
  • RBC initiates Jack In The Box as outperform.
  • JPMorgan reiterates Royal Caribbean as overweight.
  • JPMorgan reiterates Amazon as overweight.
  • Citi upgrades Boot Barn to buy from neutral.
  • Jefferies reiterates Calloway Golf as a top pick.
  • Cowen names Alaska Air as a top idea.
  • Raymond James reiterates Coinbase as underperform.
  • KeyBanc reiterates Netflix as overweight.
  • KBW upgrades Bank of New York Mellon to outperform from market perform.
  • Citi downgrades Voya Financial to neutral from buy.
  • Northcoast downgrades Winnebago to neutral from buy.
Mario Tama | Getty Images News | Getty Images

Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Thursday:

