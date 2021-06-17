Here are Thursday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Netflix, Royal Caribbean, Disney & more

Key Points
- Cowen names Farfetch a top conviction stock.
- JPMorgan reiterates Disney as overweight.
- Guggenheim downgrades Honest Company to neutral from buy.
- RBC initiates Jack In The Box as outperform.
- JPMorgan reiterates Royal Caribbean as overweight.
- JPMorgan reiterates Amazon as overweight.
- Citi upgrades Boot Barn to buy from neutral.
- Jefferies reiterates Calloway Golf as a top pick.
- Cowen names Alaska Air as a top idea.
- Raymond James reiterates Coinbase as underperform.
- KeyBanc reiterates Netflix as overweight.
- KBW upgrades Bank of New York Mellon to outperform from market perform.
- Citi downgrades Voya Financial to neutral from buy.
- Northcoast downgrades Winnebago to neutral from buy.
Mario Tama | Getty Images News | Getty Images
Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Thursday: