Biden unable to reach agreement with Turkey's Erdogan over Russian missile system deal during NATO summit

Russian S-400 missile battalions participate in tactical training to counter attacks of potential sabotage and reconnaissance groups.

WASHINGTON – The Biden administration was unable to work out a resolution with Turkey following Ankara's defiant purchase of a Russian weapons system, which the NATO alliance views as a security risk.

National security advisor Jake Sullivan told reporters Thursday on a call that President Joe Biden and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan discussed the 2017 multibillion-dollar weapons deal with Russia this week at NATO's headquarters.

In December, the Trump administration slapped sanctions on Turkey, a NATO member, for buying the S-400 missile system in a confrontation not typically seen within the alliance.

"On the S-400, they discussed it. There was not a resolution of the issue. There was a commitment to continue the dialogue on the S-400," Sullivan said, adding the Biden administration would have more to say on the matter after Washington and Ankara hold additional talks.