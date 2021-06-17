Jobless claims show surprise increase to highest level in a month

Initial jobless unexpectedly rose last week despite an ongoing recovery in the U.S. employment market, the Labor Department reported Thursday. First-time filings for unemployment insurance for the week ended June 12 totaled 412,000, compared to the previous week's 375,000. That was the highest number since May 15. Economists surveyed by Dow Jones had been expecting 360,000. Essentially all of the increase came from two states – Pennsylvania saw a gain of 21,590, while California rose 15,712, according to unadjusted data.

The surprise increase in claims comes following a series of incremental steps toward normalcy in the payrolls picture. A year ago at this time, the nation was seeing close to 1.5 million new claims a week amid continued government-imposed business shutdowns aimed at containing the Covid-19 pandemic. As vaccinations have progressed and cases, hospitalizations and deaths have fallen dramatically, employment had been continuing to improve. Continuing claims, which run a week behind the headline number, were little changed at 3.52 million. A year ago, the number was close to 18 million. The four-week moving average for continuing claims fell by 55,000 to just over 3.6 million, the lowest level since March 21, 2020.