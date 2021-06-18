Americans are heading back to gyms as interest in at-home workouts wanes, Jefferies says

A customer wears a face mask as they lift weights while working out inside a Planet Fitness gym as the location reopens after being closed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, on March 16, 2021 in Inglewood, California.

As Covid restrictions ease across the country, vaccines are jabbed into arms and fitness centers revoke mask-wearing policies, more people are heading back to the gym, new research shows.

Jefferies has been tracking visits to fitness chains such as Planet Fitness and 24 Hour Fitnes and monitoring online searches for gyms and digital fitness programs such as Peloton. While many Americans invested in the latter during the health crisis, aspiring to break a sweat at home, that demand appears to be fading.

Online searches for "gym near me" accelerated in May relative to April, Jefferies found, returning to all-time-high levels dating back to January 2020. Jefferies said the search interest in finding a gym close-by mimics what is normally tracked at the start of the New Year — a time when many people to commit to living a healthier lifestyle. The firm noted that searches for Crunch Fitness and Blink Fitness have rebounded the strongest among the national gym chains, year to date.

Traffic flow into fitness centers, meanwhile, has been steadily improving throughout this year. As of last month, Jefferies said, traffic at gyms nationwide was back to 83% of January 2020 levels, and down just 6% from the same period in 2019.

Nationwide Fitness Center Traffic