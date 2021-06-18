Early signs that you have a spending problem, and what to do about it

Here are some red flags that financial experts say may signal a spending problem.

"We are now coming out of a cave, basically, and there's a lot of emotions around that," said Susan Greenhalgh, an accredited financial counselor who runs Mind Your Money LLC in Rhode Island.

That excitement, however, could lead to overspending and a debt hangover in the coming months.

After more than a year stuck inside and forgoing travel, entertainment and more to curb the spread of Covid-19, many people are ready to get back out in the world.

You're piling up debt

An early sign that you might have a problem with spending is that you're piling on debt, especially with high-interest credit cards.

This is especially concerning if you suddenly find that you can't make a full payment at the end of the month, or reduce the amount you owe, or even pay the minimum amount, according to Jacqueline Schadeck, a certified financial planner based in Atlanta.

Of course, it's likely that credit card balances will increase after a year of not spending much on going out, said Greenhalgh. Having a higher bill one month isn't immediate cause for concern, but is something to monitor for the next few credit cycles and consider if you need to reestablish a budget.

"We were kind of getting used to very low credit card statements every month, and now they've gone up considerably," she said.

While it's fine to treat yourself on occasion, the key to doing so is to be within your budget and comfort zone, said Greenhalgh.

Your credit score suddenly dips

Another thing to watch for that could indicate you're spending above your means is if your credit score suddenly dips.

This is because a component of the score is your credit utilization, which is how much you've spent against your total limit. As your credit utilization ticks up, meaning you're taking on debt, your score will likely fall to reflect that, said Greenhalgh.

"If all of a sudden you've now put travel and clothes and restaurants on it and you're not thinking about it, don't surprised if your credit score goes down," she said.

You're letting your emotions guide spending

After a year of not doing many of the things we'd like to do, it can be tempting to let our emotions take over and spend without limits. This may be especially difficult amid an uneven recovery, where the pandemic was beneficial or net-neutral for some Americans but very damaging for others.

"You see some people get in trouble around this because they're using spending as a way to just be accepted and keep up," said Adam Blum, a licensed psychotherapist and the founder of the Gay Therapy Center. He added that this has particularly been noticed as a problem among gay men.

"When we go unconscious and don't think about what we're doing, it's more likely we're going to make mistakes that we regret," said Blum.