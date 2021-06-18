Here's how big tech companies are celebrating new national holiday, Juneteenth

U.S. President Joe Biden is applauded as he holds the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act during a signing ceremony in the East Room of the White House in Washington, June 17, 2021.

Big tech companies will observe Juneteenth by offering education resources during the week of the newly-official U.S. holiday.

President Biden signed a bill to make Juneteenth a federal holiday on Thursday afternoon. The holiday, which lands on June 19th every year, commemorates the ending of slavery in the U.S.

Tech companies' reactions come after a year of racial reckoning and increased scrutiny of recruiting practices and treatment of Black employees. Some, like Twitter and Square, began recognizing the holiday last year.

"Juneteenth is not just about Black History—it is American history" and a "complex" one, said Dr. Tiffany Bowden, program manager on Amazon's Global Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion team in a company Juneteenth blog post.

"While rejoicing in progress, we must continue to educate ourselves about our history to help guide our future," the Amazon blog stated. "We honor those who fought, endured, and continue to persevere in the fight for equality. We celebrate with the awareness that advocacy is still necessary in America's pursuit of equality and, ultimately, equity."