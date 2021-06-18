No matter who wins Iran's election, 'the Iranian people will certainly lose,' expert says

The Iranian people will be the losers in this election no matter which candidate wins because their votes are not important, according to a senior fellow at a U.S.-based research institute.

In many ways, the outcome of the presidential race after Friday's vote is a foregone conclusion, said Behnam Ben Taleblu of the Foundation for Defense of Democracies.

"Iran really has only one important voter … and that's the supreme leader," he said, referring to Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

"So you could say whoever wins, of the candidates that you mentioned … the Iranian people will certainly lose," he told CNBC's "Capital Connection" on Friday.

A spokesperson for the Iran Foreign Ministry wasn't immediately available for comment when contacted by CNBC.

Ben Taleblu pointed to anti-government protests in recent years, where demonstrators called for their leaders to resign. They were "not seeking reform, as in years past — but seeking, really, revolution," he said.