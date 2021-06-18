Treasury yields ebb lower as investors shake off Fed policy update

U.S. Treasury yields ebbed lower on Friday morning, as investors continued to shake off the Federal Reserve's hawkish turn in its latest policy update. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note fell less a basis point to 1.477% at 4:15 a.m. ET. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond dipped to 2.067%. Yields move inversely to prices.

Treasurys

Yields drifted lower despite the Fed having raised its inflation expectations, following its two-day meeting which concluded on Wednesday. The Fed also indicated that an interest rate hike could come as soon as 2023, after saying in March that it saw no increases until at least 2024. In a note sent to CNBC Thursday, Kleinwort Hambros Chief Investment Officer Fahad Kamal said that based on the Fed's policy update and Chairman Jerome Powell's comments to the press on Wednesday, central banks still looked to "remain expansionary for now." He sees inflation as transitory in the short term, and expects it to move lower in 2022 as an ageing population, supply-chain efficiency and technology-driven productivity gains "exert lasting disinflationary pressures."