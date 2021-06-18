Five years before a vaccine can 'hold the line' against Covid variants, England's medical chief says

Covid vaccinator, Petra Moinar, prepares syringes with the AstraZeneca vaccine before it is administered at Battersea Arts Centre on March 8, 2021 in London, England.

LONDON — England's top medical officer has warned that the coming winter will continue to be difficult for the country's health system despite the country's successful coronavirus vaccination program.

A further easing of lockdown restrictions in England was delayed this week due to a surge in cases of the delta variant first discovered in India.

In a speech to the NHS Confederation Thursday, Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty said the current wave of Covid infections due to the delta variant would likely be followed by another surge in the winter.

He said that Covid-19 "has not thrown its last surprise at us and there will be several more [variants] over the next period," according to Sky News. He added that it would likely take five years before there are vaccines that could "hold the line" to a very large degree against a range of coronavirus variants.

And until then, he said that new vaccination programs and booster shots would be needed.