Here's how inflation will dip into your pocket and what you can do about it

U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) speaks during a news conference about inflation on Capitol Hill on May 26, 2021 in Washington, DC. Drew Angerer | Getty Images

You're not imagining it. Things don't merely seem more expensive these days — consumer prices are actually accelerating at their fastest pace in 13 years. This higher inflation doesn't just affect the price you pay at the register. It can also have an impact on your major purchases, investments, and more. And for communities of color and the income-constrained, that impact may be magnified due to higher levels of debt and structural unemployment, both of which may make the experience of inflation more challenging. Here's how inflation may affect you and what you can do about it. According to financial expert and CEO of Torch Enterprises, Dr. Pamela Jolly, while the impacts of inflation may be felt across all income levels, "People who are either income constrained or have inconsistent income streams will feel the most impact." Though the overall Consumer Price Index rose by 5% year-on-year in its latest reading, not all consumer goods accelerated at the same pace. The greatest price increases were concentrated in energy, commodities, and transportation (gasoline, for example, rose 56% over the past year, while used cars and trucks were up nearly 30%). That means, that at least in some cases, savvy consumers can take certain steps to minimize the impact of inflation on their pocketbooks. Here are a few alternatives for avoiding the most significant impacts of inflation on your purchases.

Food inflation

While food outside of the home has seen average price increases of 4%, food inside the home has increased by a more modest 0.7% year-on-year. Choosing to eat at home has always been more economical, but current inflation rates further underscore this. Furthermore, meat, poultry, fish and eggs have seen some of the most substantial price increases, so limiting purchases of these may lead to modest savings.

Auto and gas inflation

While the price of new vehicles increased by 3.3% over the past year, used cars have increased by nearly 30%. Given relatively low interest rates, and depending upon your particular financial circumstances, you may be able to secure better deals on new vehicles presently. But gas prices have also increased a whopping 56% (due, in part, to the Colonial Pipeline attack, whose impact on prices was transitory), and transportation services are up by 11%. So, in general, expect driving and flying to cost more these days.

Home furnishings vs. health care inflation

Longer-term inflation impact