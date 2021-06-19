How influencers fit into Twitter's plans to double revenue by 2023

Twitter CEO and Co Founder, Jack Dorsey addresses students at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), on November 12, 2018 in New Delhi, India.

Twitter's been on a creator-focused tear.

The company announced its first subscription service earlier this month, called Twitter Blue. It now lets people tip select users through the app, and the company acquired newsletter platform Revue to allow creators to publish and monetize newsletters. It's also rumored to be close to launching its Super Follows feature, which would allow some users to charge others for select content.

All of this comes after the company set an ambitious goal to double its revenue by the end of 2023 and grow its user base to 315 million daily active users. But it appears creator cuts won't make a material impact on the company's revenue anytime soon.

All of Twitter's current bets in the creator space can be thought of as a type of insurance or a hedge, in case there is a smart way to make money through creator cuts (aside from advertising), Laundry Service head Jordan Fox told CNBC.

"Every platform CEO thinks: what if direct, platform-facilitated creator monetization explodes as a market? What if it goes from a niche offering to a massive revenue driver comparable to or larger than advertising is today? What if we miss it?" Fox later added in an email. "Putting fee structures around this stuff now is the hedge against that scenario."

Look to Instagram. The social media company said it would temporarily waive fees on its creator monetization products. However, Fox said there's a reason it wasn't framed as a free product.

"What if the market becomes huge, and Instagram wants or needs to participate economically? They need to be ready for that, unlikely as it may seem today," Fox said. Currently, more than 50 million people globally consider themselves creators, according to a report from venture firm SignalFire, and it's the fastest-growing small business segment.