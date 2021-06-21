Japan's Nikkei 225 briefly drops 3%, leading losses across major markets in Asia

SINGAPORE — Shares in Asia-Pacific dropped in Monday morning trade, with China set to announce its latest benchmark lending rate later in the day.

Japanese stocks led losses regionally, with the Nikkei 225 falling 2.84%, after plummeting 3% earlier. The Topix index shed 2.31%. South Korea's Kospi declined 0.67%.

Meanwhile, shares in Australia slipped, with the S&P/ASX 200 shedding 1.64%.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan traded 0.32% lower.

Looking ahead, China's latest one-year Loan Prime Rate (LPR) is expected to be out at 9:30 a.m. HK/SIN on Monday. Majority of analysts in a snap Reuters poll predicted no change to the one-year Loan Prime Rate as well as the five-year LPR.