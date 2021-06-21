How marketers can tap the growing loyal audience for women's sports

United States forward Megan Rapinoe (15) shoots the ball in action during a WNT Summer Series friendly match between the United States and Portugal on June 10, 2021 at BBVA Stadium in Houston, TX.

Sports marketers are leaving money on the table by not investing more in pro women's leagues, according to a new study by the Sports Innovation Lab, a Boston-based tech research firm. But a new business model that caters to communities of "Fluid Fans" for particular athletes, and focuses more on licensing and sponsorships than TV rights and attendance, could turn that around.

The company released the study, called "The Fan Project," on Monday and provided CNBC an early copy. It shows a new business model, referred to as the "community-based monetization" model. The Sports Innovation Lab (SIL) provided data points on how companies can examine fan behavior around women's sports and engagement with leagues and players. Brands can then identify entry points that could open up new revenue streams.

"That's exactly what it is," said Angela Ruggiero, CEO and co-founder of SIL, of the study. "Using data, tell a different narrative – look at the market in a different perspective and then provide that plan, which is based on fan behavior."

SIL uses technology and sports-driven data metrics to study fan habits and develop marketing strategies. Ruggiero, a former ice hockey player and Olympic gold medalist said the study took approximately four years, using "more than 10 million data points" from 500 participants.

SIL partnered with leagues including the Women's National Basketball Association, LPGA Tour, Athletes Unlimited, and the National Women's Soccer League for the report. It found women's sports is supported mainly by the "Fluid Fan."

These people rarely have alliances with teams but often follow particular athletes.

Consequently, SIL recommends doing away with the traditional business model used primarily in men's leagues. This model is tied up in rights, and measures success from TV viewership, in-person attendance, and restricted territories. Hence, it can't meet fans where they are.

The community-based monetization model is based on content via storytelling, more accessibility options, and preparing for a future where sponsorships and licensing will outgrow broadcast money.

"If we can put data behind the business opportunity of women's sports – there's money being left on the table," Ruggiero said. "That was the impetus for this. Our company has always been about inclusivity and making sure sports thrives for all, so we are applying our methodology and data to the women's sector."