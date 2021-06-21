Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Sanderson Farms, Globalstar & more

A worker wearing a protective mask fulfills an online order at a Stew Leonard's supermarket in Paramus, New Jersey, on Tuesday, May 12, 2020. Stew Leonard Jr. said that the meatpacking plant the company uses is operating at about 70% capacity, and he expects it to rebound to full capacity in about a month, CT Post reported.

Check out the stocks making moves after the bell on Monday:

Sanderson Farms — The chicken producer's stock rose nearly 10% after a report said the company is exploring a sale. Sanderson is the third-largest chicken producer in the U.S. and has a market value of $3.5 billion.

Globalstar — The satellite communications company's stock fell 1.3% after jumping 17% during regular trading. Earlier in the day, B. Riley began coverage of Globalstar with a buy rating, saying it has "moved through the high-risk portion of its history and is now poised to start generating returns."

Pilgrim's Pride — Shares of Pilgrim's Pride rose about 1%. The company on Thursday entered an agreement to purchase the meats and meals business of Ireland's Kerry Consumer Foods.

Diamondback Energy — The oil company rose slightly after the bell as it looks to build on its sharp gains this year. Year to date, Diamondback Energy is up 89.1%, and it ended Monday's regular session up more than 6%. The moves come as the S&P 500 energy sector is on pace for its best year in three decades.